Online conversation with a 'minor' leads to arrest David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 1, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit child molestation following his arrest on Thursday.According to Floyd County Jail records:Rodney James Towe, 54, engaged in a graphic online discussion with someone he believed to be under the age of 16. He then asked the person for sex acts and nude pictures.Towe is also charged with obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer service to entice a child and sexual exploitation of children. He remains jailed without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Body found on river bank Sunday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories SIU Football | Baker honored by MVFC for third time this year 1 hr ago Prep Volleyball | Marion, Herrin seasons end at Class 3A Centralia Sectional 1 hr ago Corbin man completes 6-month thru-hike of Appalachian Trail 1 hr ago Marching Redhounds capture 4th place finish at state finals 1 hr ago Bishop LeBlond's Dudik, Gardner share special bond through football 1 hr ago South Laurel ends season with a 39-16 win over Grant County 1 hr ago LADY COLONELS ARE ELITE: Whitley County advances in state tournament after 3-1 win over Wolfe Co. 1 hr ago HS FOOTBALL: Local football stat leaders through Week 9 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Latest Region Stories SIU Football | Baker honored by MVFC for third time this year 1 hr ago Prep Volleyball | Marion, Herrin seasons end at Class 3A Centralia Sectional 1 hr ago Corbin man completes 6-month thru-hike of Appalachian Trail 1 hr ago Marching Redhounds capture 4th place finish at state finals 1 hr ago Bishop LeBlond's Dudik, Gardner share special bond through football 1 hr ago South Laurel ends season with a 39-16 win over Grant County 1 hr ago LADY COLONELS ARE ELITE: Whitley County advances in state tournament after 3-1 win over Wolfe Co. 1 hr ago HS FOOTBALL: Local football stat leaders through Week 9 1 hr ago