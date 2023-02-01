North Rome woman facing cocaine, marijuana charges Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 1, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A North Rome woman was arrested on Turner McCall Boulevard late Tuesday night and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Taggine Lanit Anderson, 39, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was being held on $7,000 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Atascocita's Samu Taumanupepe signs with Texas A&M 36 min ago Houston reserve guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take medical redshirt this season 36 min ago Humane society fundraiser Feb. 11 38 min ago Army allows 3 months parental leave under updated policy 39 min ago Flyer Excellence Lunch 39 min ago Houston's Tank Dell, Clayton Tune seek to impress at Senior Bowl 39 min ago J.J. Watt welcomes Tom Brady to retirement: 'Bring your wallet' 39 min ago Where Texans need most help for 2023 and how Nick Caserio, DeMeco Ryans could address those 4 spots 39 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Latest Region Stories Atascocita's Samu Taumanupepe signs with Texas A&M 36 min ago Houston reserve guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take medical redshirt this season 36 min ago Humane society fundraiser Feb. 11 38 min ago Army allows 3 months parental leave under updated policy 39 min ago Flyer Excellence Lunch 39 min ago Houston's Tank Dell, Clayton Tune seek to impress at Senior Bowl 39 min ago J.J. Watt welcomes Tom Brady to retirement: 'Bring your wallet' 39 min ago Where Texans need most help for 2023 and how Nick Caserio, DeMeco Ryans could address those 4 spots 39 min ago