North Rome woman charged with making terroristic threats
Adam Carey
ACarey@RN-T.com
Jan 26, 2023

A North Rome woman was arrested Thursday accused of threatening a man at the East Rome Walmart saying he should be shot and his face put on a t-shirt, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports, Yasmine Janay Nicole Glanton, 19, is charged with felony terroristic threats and is being held on $5,700 bond as of Thursday morning.