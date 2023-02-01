North Rome woman charged with cocaine, marijuana possession Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 1, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A North Rome woman was arrested on Turner McCall Blvd late Tuesday night and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Taggine Lanit Anderson, 39, is charged with felony sale of a Schedule I or II substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She is being held on $7,000 bond as of Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Reader photo: Focus right in on this owl's laser focus; he's intensely cute! 1 hr ago The Wrap: Coletti's in Biddeford makes Yelp's list of 100 best pizzerias 1 hr ago Beyoncé coming to Seattle on Renaissance World Tour 1 hr ago Former MVP and Storm champion Breanna Stewart is leaving Seattle for the New York Liberty 1 hr ago UW Huskies add four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons to 2023 signing class 1 hr ago No, this week's deep freeze won't mean fewer ticks this spring 1 hr ago Gov. Mills nominates York County judge for seat on state's top court 1 hr ago Seahawks position overview: Seattle has options -- and decisions to make -- at RB 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Latest Region Stories Reader photo: Focus right in on this owl's laser focus; he's intensely cute! 1 hr ago The Wrap: Coletti's in Biddeford makes Yelp's list of 100 best pizzerias 1 hr ago Beyoncé coming to Seattle on Renaissance World Tour 1 hr ago Former MVP and Storm champion Breanna Stewart is leaving Seattle for the New York Liberty 1 hr ago UW Huskies add four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons to 2023 signing class 1 hr ago No, this week's deep freeze won't mean fewer ticks this spring 1 hr ago Gov. Mills nominates York County judge for seat on state's top court 1 hr ago Seahawks position overview: Seattle has options -- and decisions to make -- at RB 1 hr ago