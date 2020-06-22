A North Rome woman was arrested Sunday morning after police discovered three small children living in unhealthy conditions at the residence on Church Street, reports sated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kansas Latrail Grace, 27, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after police discovered flies all over the home as well as a sticky substance all over the floor. There were several other issues with the residence including roaches that had been cut up and put into a toilet, a filthy residue in the bathtub and spilled milk all over the floor in the kitchen.
While police were on the scene, Grace reportedly cursed at a witness in front of the three small children. Grace is charged with three counts of felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.