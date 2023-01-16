North Rome man charged with stalking, assault Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested Sunday evening on Woodward Street after kicking in the door of a person he was court ordered to not contact, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Nathan Ernest Thompson, 63, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and felony aggravated staking. He is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting COLUMN: A prayer for Kook 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Report: Police investigate DUI complaint, find child in vehicle Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories A fountain of youth for dogs? This S.F. startup says it's on the way 1 hr ago MLK Day will be wet, but dry and sunny days are on the horizon. Here's when we'll get some sun 1 hr ago DMV receives national award for driver license security 1 hr ago SNAPSHOT: Dennis Dewey named OCHC Volunteer of the Year 1 hr ago Californians approved billions for new water storage. Why hasn't it gotten built? 1 hr ago Guard against identity theft 1 hr ago Thousands gather, march to celebrate 50 years of honoring MLK and unity in Lexington 1 hr ago Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved' 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting COLUMN: A prayer for Kook Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Calhoun Chick-fil-A to shut down for remodel Latest Region Stories A fountain of youth for dogs? This S.F. startup says it's on the way 1 hr ago MLK Day will be wet, but dry and sunny days are on the horizon. Here's when we'll get some sun 1 hr ago DMV receives national award for driver license security 1 hr ago SNAPSHOT: Dennis Dewey named OCHC Volunteer of the Year 1 hr ago Californians approved billions for new water storage. Why hasn't it gotten built? 1 hr ago Guard against identity theft 1 hr ago Thousands gather, march to celebrate 50 years of honoring MLK and unity in Lexington 1 hr ago Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved' 1 hr ago