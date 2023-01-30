North Rome man charged with meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 30, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A North Rome man was arrested Friday evening on North Broad Street and charged with possession of meth, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jimmy Lee Smith, 64, is being held on $5,700 bond as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Pine resident helps set record for largest pizza party 1 hr ago Gas prices heading back toward $4 after 5 weeks of increases 1 hr ago New physical therapy business in Allegheny Township partners with Kiski Area School District 1 hr ago Mon-Fayette Expressway's next phase will help test innovative road concepts 1 hr ago Westmoreland Bar Association plans free clinic on child custody issues 1 hr ago Car topples gas-station pump in East Pittsburgh 1 hr ago Lunch crowd slowly finding its way back to challenged Downtown restaurants 1 hr ago Murder suspect is accused of helping to plan Brooklyn electrician’s slay, shooter still on the loose 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead Latest Region Stories Pine resident helps set record for largest pizza party 1 hr ago Gas prices heading back toward $4 after 5 weeks of increases 1 hr ago New physical therapy business in Allegheny Township partners with Kiski Area School District 1 hr ago Mon-Fayette Expressway's next phase will help test innovative road concepts 1 hr ago Westmoreland Bar Association plans free clinic on child custody issues 1 hr ago Car topples gas-station pump in East Pittsburgh 1 hr ago Lunch crowd slowly finding its way back to challenged Downtown restaurants 1 hr ago Murder suspect is accused of helping to plan Brooklyn electrician’s slay, shooter still on the loose 1 hr ago