North Rome man charged with conspiracy to traffic meth

Jan 9, 2023

A North Rome man is charged with conspiracy to traffic meth and using a communication device to commit a felony on Nov. 13, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater, 22, turned himself in Monday to face charges. He is being held without bail.