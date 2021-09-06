A New Orleans man was arrested on Gadsden Road Friday night on traffic violations, misdemeanor marijuana charge and two counts of firearm possession during commission of a crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zion Jamall Weaver, 19, drove recklessly by crossing double lines during heavy traffic and speeding. Cave Spring police then found a green flaky substance suspected to be marijuana, as well as two firearms in the vehicle.
He is charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and speeding. Weaver was released on bond over the weekend.