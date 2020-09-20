A Rome man is facing a felony obstruction charge after he fought with police called to Redwood Street to settle a dispute between neighbors.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Lance Compton, 35 was arrested at his Redwood Street home just before midnight Friday after police saw him run from a nearby house where the original argument had taken place.
He tried to throw his elbow into the face of of the arresting officer and a brief scuffle ensued before he was taken to the ground and restrained.
Compton is charged with felony obstruction of an officer along with the misdemeanors simple battery and public drunkenness. He's also facing a probation violation.