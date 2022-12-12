Multiple vehicles broken into on Heritage Way Drive Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 12, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rome Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle break-in on Heritage Way Drive Friday evening.According to Rome Police Department reports:Police responded to a single report of a vehicle break-in. However when the officer arrived, several other victims came forward to report their vehicles were also entered illegally.In total, eight total vehicle were broken into, or had damage consistent with someone trying to break into cars with a pry bar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV Two now charged following weekend gunfight in Shannon Glamping comes to Kingston Downs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Viral video promises ‘Your babies are safe on my route’ following Athena Strand’s death 1 hr ago List of Triangle restaurants open and serving Christmas meals this year 1 hr ago See proposed Muscogee County school calendars for next two years. Board votes tonight 1 hr ago Tip leads to $50K in stolen building materials, tools in Tuscola County 1 hr ago Bad Axe man gets prison for exposing, fondling himself at business 1 hr ago Care & Share volunteers converge to feed Huron County families in need 1 hr ago Morris High School touchdowns earn money from Grundy Bank 1 hr ago Harbor Beach runs past USA in fourth quarter, improves to 1-1 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV Latest Region Stories Viral video promises ‘Your babies are safe on my route’ following Athena Strand’s death 1 hr ago List of Triangle restaurants open and serving Christmas meals this year 1 hr ago See proposed Muscogee County school calendars for next two years. Board votes tonight 1 hr ago Tip leads to $50K in stolen building materials, tools in Tuscola County 1 hr ago Bad Axe man gets prison for exposing, fondling himself at business 1 hr ago Care & Share volunteers converge to feed Huron County families in need 1 hr ago Morris High School touchdowns earn money from Grundy Bank 1 hr ago Harbor Beach runs past USA in fourth quarter, improves to 1-1 1 hr ago