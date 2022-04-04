Five people were arrested around Rome and Floyd County on multiple drug related offenses over the weekend, including meth possession, Schedule V controlled substance possession and Schedule I controlled substance possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
At the intersection of Maple Road and Hawthorne Street in Lindale Saturday, three people were arrested on meth possession after Floyd County police pulled them over. Alicia West, 42; Carey Lamar Chisolm, 65, of Silver Creek; and James William Whitaker Jr., 69, also had Pregabalin pills and needles in the vehicle as well. During the incident, Chisolm threw a baggie of the pills and meth to the ground. When West was brought into the jail, officers found more pills concealed in her clothing.
The three are also charged with felony possession of Schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanor drug related objects. Chisolm is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs and felony probation violation. Whitaker is charged with a misdemeanor DUI and West is charged with felony unlawful possession of drugs by inmates.
West was held on a $11,200 bond Monday, while Chisolm and Whitaker were held without bond.
Ethan Alexander Hilburn, 19, of Taylorsville, was arrested at the intersection of Chulio Road and Hillandale Drive after Floyd County police found three THC cartridges and two Alprazolam pills in his possession. He also had a "water bong" in the vehicle as well. Hilburn is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substances, Schedule IV controlled substances, misdemeanor DUI and drug related object possession. He was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
James Jarrell Wright, 58, of Cave Spring, was arrested at a Melson Road residence on a felony meth possession warrant. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving without a license and operation of an unregistered vehicle. Wright was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.