Motorcyclist injured in Shorter Avenue wreck July 4

A motorcyclist who was injured in a July 4 wreck on Shorter Avenue died July 11 at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center. Police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro pulled out in front of the motorcycle as it was turning.

 File, Adam Carey
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In