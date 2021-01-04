A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after being stopped by city police in West Rome early Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Patrick Autry Parks, 28, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Sunday on Shorter Avenue at Tamassee lane because the tag on his motorcycle was expired. Police then discovered Parks was driving on a suspended license, with no insurance and found a quantity of meth on his clothing along with a glass smoking pipe which contained meth residue.
Parks is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor no proof of insurance on a motorcycle, possession of drug related objects, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving on a suspended license.