An Alabama man who was driving a Harley Davidson with a damaged tail light down Shorter Avenue late midnight Tuesday .
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Byron Scott Young, 50, of Cedar Bluff was stopped by Floyd County Police and determined to have been operating the motorcycle without a license or insurance.
The officer also recovered a clear bag with a white powdery substance from one of his pants pockets along with a glass smoking device.
Young was charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanors for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of drug related objects, no insurance and the original tail light violation.