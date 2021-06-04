Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers continued their concentrated enforcement against drug activity along the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor in Rome Thursday, arresting two men at 1013 Martha Berry Blvd.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Ira Jordan, 66 and Jesse DeWayne Dutton, 32, were taken into custody after Dutton allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant and Jordan was found to be in possession of meth along with multiple smoking devices.
When Dutton was arrested he informed officers where he had put a glass pipe with meth in it. When officers found that pipe, they also found a quantity of gabapentin pills. He also had a quantity of marijuana on him.
Dutton is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, and possession of dangerous drugs. Dutton is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Jordan was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of the drug related objects.