A Belden, Mississippi woman was arrested on a felony criminal damage to property charge during her time in a holding cell at the Floyd County Jail Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karen Nell Tessener, 52, hit the phone in a holding cell several times until it was broken, then pulled away from officers when they were trying to remove her. She then tried to fight officers, scratching one on the arm.
Tessener, who was originally brought in on misdemeanor DUI and reckless driving charges, is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.