A driver from Michigan who was reportedly observed weaving on U.S. 27 South is facing felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bruce Edward Davis III, 35, of Luna Pier, Michigan, was arrested Christmas Day at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Doyle Road for failing to maintain his lane of traffic.
Police discovered bags of THC edibles and THC oil cartridges along with a vaping pen. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. Michigan legalized the recreational use in 2019.
Davis is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor failing to maintain a lane and possession of drug related objects.