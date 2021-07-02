Rome-Floyd metro Task Force personnel seized a large amount of methamphetamine from the home of a West Rome man during a search Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harold James Mantooth, 54, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after officers recovered what they termed "trafficking amounts" of meth inside the bedroom of his Burnett Ferry Road home.
Mantooth also faces two additional counts of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects.