Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers arrested two men and a woman during an investigation at a residence on Mathis Road Thursday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Jeffrey Pitts, 53; Eddie Wayne Mathis, 60; and Samantha Marie Butler, 39, all listing 1551 Mathis Rd. as their residence were arrested after drug investigators executed a probation warrant at the residence just after noon Thursday.
Agents confiscated more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, plastic bags, a number of needles and a spoon with meth residue. They also found a small amount of marijuana.
They have all been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.