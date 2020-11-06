Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force agents armed with search warrants arrested three suspects during an investigation that took them to three neighboring locations on Paris Drive Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Sentell Wimbley, 41, was arrested at 115A Paris Drive where officers recovered an amount of cocaine that was consistent with someone distributing the drugs. Officers also found a set of digital scales and and plastic bags.
Wimbley is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and a parole violation.
Officers also search 117B Paris Drive where they recovered marijuana, digital scales and a Glock handgun.
Daniel Chessman Smith, 45, was taken into custody at the same location and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.
Finally, officers went to 119B Paris Drive where a search turned up pre-packaged marijuana.
Eric Shauntell Heath, 40, ran from officers but was ultimately caught and charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and a misdemeanor for obstruction of law enforcement officers.