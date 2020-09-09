A Rockmart man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning on felony gun and drug charges after the execution of a search warrant by the Metro Drug Task Force.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Katorius McConika Williams, 25, had over an ounce of marijuana, over an ounce of methamphetamine and a revolver. He also had several baggies, several scales, bottles of codeine and several packages of THC gummies.
Williams is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.