Four people were found with MDMA pills, methamphetamine and marijuana after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Manco Drive in Lindale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22; Laura Kay Edenfield, 33; Chad Lee Jones, 34; and Dustin Wayne Womack, 30, had glass smoking devices as well as the drugs. Jones took a fighting stance after being told he was under arrest and ordered to put his hands behind his back.
All four are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and drug trafficking. They're also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a drug related object. Jones is also charged with felony obstruction of an officer.
All four remained in jail with no bond Sunday.