Members of the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force reported finding marijuana plants, methamphetamine and several firearms during the execution of a search warrant at 437 Tower Road.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Shirley Jeanette Smith, 42, Kimberly Gibson, 48, and Joseph Ray Turley, 28, were taken into custody Friday at the residence after officers found multiple marijuana plants growing in containers, processed marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and an undisclosed number of firearms.
They are each charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, manufacturing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime.
Turley and Smith are additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Turley is also charged with a felony probation violation.
All face a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug related objects, while Turley also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count.