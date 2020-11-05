A Metro Drug Task Force warrant search led to felony drug charges for four Rome residents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chelsea Star Turner, 24; Michael Devoid Powell Jr., 35; Terika Shante' Harris, 26; and Lashanda Ann Hall, 42 were all arrested around 6:30 Wednesday evening at a Hardy Avenue residence.
During the search task force members found cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills and a grinder, digital scales and a pair of handguns at the residence.
Turner, Powell and Harris are charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug related objects. Each remained in jail Thursday morning without bond.
Powell and Harris are also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, while Harris is additionally charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Hall is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession and drugs not in the original container. She remained in jail Thursday morning on a $10,100 bond.