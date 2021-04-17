Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three people during a search at a Woods Road residence Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Task force officers found 28 grams at the rssidence of Levon Tucker Boyd, 60, and Sheila Irene Carter, 52. Digital scales were also found at the residence with meth residue on them and less than an ounce of marijuana.
They found a shot gun at the residence as well. Then the officers entered, Carter threw a glass pipe in the toilet, trying to destroy it.
Christopher Jackson Colburn was also at the residence during the search.
All three are charged with felony trafficking meth, intent to distribute, possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects possession.
Carter is also charged with misdemeanor tampering evidence and both she and Tucker are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All three were held without bond Saturday.