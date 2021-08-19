Cave Spring Police arrested a man early Thursday morning on a felony drug charge after stopping a vehicle that did not have a tag on Rome Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Elijah Towles, 20, of Cave Spring is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a pipe with meth residue was recovered from the vehicle.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, and driving without a license as well as the tag violation.