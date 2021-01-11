Rome police confiscated a bag of methamphetamine from a man who was causing a disturbance on Avenue B late Sunday and tried to run when police arrived, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ray Harris Jr., 49, was allegedly yelling and cursing continually in the 1000 block of Avenue B downtown around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived and confronted Harris, the man fled on foot but was caught and police recovered a bag of meth from his jacket pocket.
Harris is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers.