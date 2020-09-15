Police found meth, scales and a pistol in a car after stopping a car on Martha Berry Boulevard late Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police stopped a 2018 Hyundai driven by 39-year-old Tyrane Roshaun Hudson at 11:12 p.m. Monday near Iron Street for a possible window tint violation. There was an odor of marijuana in the car, and Hudson said he'd been hanging out with people who'd been smoking the drug.
Police searched the vehicle and found a Taurus 9mm pistol, meth and digital scales in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Hudson is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects.