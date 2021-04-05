An Alabama woman faces a felony possession of methamphetamine charge after a quantity of the drug was found near where she was seated in a vehicle that had been stopped by Cave Spring Police.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Elysia Ruth Dyson, 35, Piedmont, Alabama was taken into custody following an inventory of the vehicle after a stop at Cedartown Street and Love Street in Cave Spring just before midnight Sunday night.
Police found the meth along with a glass smoking device in the care.
Dyson is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.