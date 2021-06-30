A woman and a man remained in jail Wednesday after their arrest at a motel at 3158 Martha Berry Hwy. early Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Starlit Nicole Dover, 37, and Roger Derek Dover, 34, were both arrested in Room 203 of the Pine Crest Hotel. Starlit Dover faces a felony methamphetamine possession charge and a misdemeanor possession of drug related objects charge. She remained in jail on $5,700 bond.
Roger Dover is charged with violating his probation and non-payment of child support and is being held without bond.