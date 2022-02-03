About 12 kilos of suspected methamphetamine as well as cocaine, suspected heroin, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms was found during the search of a home on Prior Station Road in Cedartown on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after officers responded to an emergency medical call.
CEDARTOWN -- Several pounds of suspected methamphetamine as well as heroin, marijuana and a working meth lab were some of the items found during a search of a Cedartown home this week.
According to Polk County Police Department:
A Polk County Police detective assigned to the North Georgia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force was notified of an emergency medical call Wednesday reporting an overdose at a home on Prior Station Road.
Upon responding to the residence, agents observed a small amount of suspected heroin and could smell marijuana. The North Georgia HIDTA Task Force and the Polk County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for the residence and property based on the circumstances.
During the ensuing search, agents discovered approximately 12 kilos, or about 26.5 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a drop ceiling. Additionally, agents located bags containing a half pound of crystal methamphetamine as well as cocaine, suspected heroin, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.
Upon a further search of the property, agents discovered an operational methamphetamine extraction laboratory that yielded an additional 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and manufacturing equipment.
Investigators discovered empty packaging that indicated the prior presence of an additional 69 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on the property.
Martin Goicochea Jr. 40, of Cedartown, was at the scene at the time of the incident and was arrested on felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He remained in jail without bond Thursday evening.
Additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues. The overdose victim was transported to Advent Health Redmond in Rome where he was treated and released.
Several local and state agencies assisted in the search of the home, including the Cedartown Police Department, Polk County Police Department and the Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.