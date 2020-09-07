A Rome police officer stopped a vehicle Sunday night after recognizing the driver of a vehicle who had a suspended license. The traffic stop led to cocaine and marijuana charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ernest Lamar McConnell, 59, was arrested by Rome Police near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Eighth Street Sunday. When the officer asked McConnell if there was anything in the car the officer needed to know about, McConnell said "probably marijuana."
The officer found a bag of marijuana from McConnell's pants and then found a crack pipe in the glove box.
McConnell was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and a brake light violation.