A Marietta man was arrested in Floyd County Sunday after he reportedly contacted a person he believed to be under 16 on the internet and sent sexually explicit messages, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Morgan Rodriguez-Cruz, 33, travelled from his home in Marietta to engage in certain acts with the person, which would have been child molestation.

He is charged with felony attempted child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, use computer service to solicit a child and misdemeanor driving without a license.

Rodriguez-Cruz was held without bond Monday.

