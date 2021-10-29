Sorry, an error occurred.
A four-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on Shorter Avenue seriously injured a man, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police Department reports:
Duane Horton, 67, crossed into the left turn lane on Shorter Avenue near Hamilton Avenue and struck three vehicles. EMS transported Horton to Floyd Medical Center with serious injuries.
