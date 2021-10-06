A 21-year-old Rome man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to his part in an accidental shooting that killed a Cedartown teen.
Cameron Andrew Thornton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer in Floyd County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Judge William "Billy" Sparks sentenced Thornton to 15 years in prison with an additional 5 years on probation.
Thornton, who was on probation under the First Offender Act from a theft and burglary conviction in Forsyth County, accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old James Triston Williams. The incident occurred on March 22, 2020 in an apartment on South Sycamore Street in Rome.
Police said at the time of Thornton's arrest the two were playing with a loaded .380 pistol.
Thornton had the gun pointed at Williams’ chest. When Williams reached for the weapon, Thornton pulled the gun back. He had his hand on the slide at the time, which caused the gun to discharge.