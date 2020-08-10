A Northeast Alabama man was picked up in Cherokee County, Alabama, Friday on charges stemming from a high speed chase with authorities in Floyd County back on Mar. 19, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Willie Tyron Davis, 33, of Attalla, Alabama, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude after racing away from police on Alabama Highway in the area of Hall's Valley Road.
Police claim Davis swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic putting other motorists in danger during the chase. Davis is also charged with misdemeanor driving without a license and following too closely.