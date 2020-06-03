A Rome man is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor marijuana after being arrested at the CVS Pharmacy on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Wayne Camp Jr., 48, was smoking marijuana at the pharmacy, according to a witness. During the arrest, he was found with a bag of more marijuana and a container with meth, as well as rolling papers.
Camp is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. He was held without bond Wednesday morning.