A Rome man is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor marijuana after being arrested at the CVS Pharmacy on Martha Berry Boulevard.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Wayne Camp Jr., 48, was smoking marijuana at the pharmacy, according to a witness. During the arrest, he was found with a bag of more marijuana and a container with meth, as well as rolling papers.

Camp is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. He was held without bond Wednesday morning.

