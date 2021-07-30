A Rome man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night involving an incident on July 15, where he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Doyle Eugene Tant, Sr., 44, was a passenger in the vehicle during the stop. The other passengers confirmed that he already had two warrants. He also had a container of suspected meth and a package of round pills, suspected to be Oxycodone.
He is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement and drugs not in original container, as well as two probation violations.
Tant was held without bond Friday.