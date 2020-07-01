After arriving to serve a warrant for a simple battery charge, Floyd County Sheriff's deputies found meth and a glass smoking pipe in a room at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roosevelt Cornelius Williams, 42, grabbed a woman by the hair and pulled her while at the Sunoco gas station on Maple Avenue back in April.
He is charged felony meth possession and misdemeanor simple battery, theft by taking and possession of drug related objects. He remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.