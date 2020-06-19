A Rome man confronted by police on possible drug charges at a location on Dean Avenue Thursday afternoon is alleged to have resisted officers and allegedly tried to swallow the evidence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Grant Strickland, 33, was arrested on the 1900 block of Dean Avenue Thursday between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. He also faces misdemeanor counts for obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects for possession of a glass smoking device.