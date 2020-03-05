While trying to stop his unoccupied vehicle from rolling into traffic on Shorter Avenue, an unnamed man was hit by his SUV when another man tried to stop it.
According to Rome Police Department Pfc. Michael Bridges:
The SUV was rotating in circles for unspecified reasons on North Hughes Street Thursday morning. A nearby man driving a pick up truck saw the man trying to keep it from entering traffic on Shorter Avenue and attempted to stop the SUV by hitting it with his truck.
The man in the pickup truck was successful in stopping the SUV but the momentum caused the SUV to hit the owner.
The SUV owner was taken to the hospital to treat his minor external injuries and look into any internal injuries.