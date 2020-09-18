A Polk County man was arrested by Rome police late Thursday after he was found inside an empty building on Maple Avenue around 10:45 p.m., reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lorenzo Tolbert Jr., 41 of Cedartown, was found inside a building in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue. Police found a meth pipe and a small bag of suspected meth next to his clothes.
Tolbert is charged with felony burglary, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object.