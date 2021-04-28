A 49-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton identified the man as Christopher Cook, who was found unresponsive by Rome police officers sometime after 9 a.m. The deputy coroner pronounced him dead at 9:47 a.m. and the cause of death was drug-related.
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said officers found a small baggie of a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl but they're still waiting to test it to confirm.