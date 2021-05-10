A Floyd County resident who was found behind the wheel of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Cave Spring has been arrested on a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy David Patnode, 37, of Cave Spring, was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle parked in the roadway near the intersection of Alabama Street and Mull Street in Cave Spring around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police found a number of glass smoking devices in the front passenger seat, all with methamphetamine residue. Patnode is charged with felony possession of marijuana and a felony probation violation.
He also faces misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, parking in a prohibited area and disorderly conduct.