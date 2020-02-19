Floyd County deputies picked up a man in Louisiana and returned him to Rome to face a series of felony charges stemming from crimes that occurred in 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barnes Ernest Parker, 45, of Harrison, Georgia, was picked up from a facility in Orleans Parrish and returned to Rome Wednesday to face charges of forgery and making false statements and writings.
Parker is accused of altering a birth certificate on an application for a drivers license at the Department of Driver Services office on Martha Berry Highway in Rome Jan. 20, 2017.