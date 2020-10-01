A Rome man remained in jail Thursday without on drug trafficking charges after a search of his Hardy Avenue home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Randel Bernard Davis, 33, was arrested at his Hardy Avenue residence Wednesday after over an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine and over 10 pound of marijuana were found.
Davis is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of over an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking marijuana and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.