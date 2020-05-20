A Rome man was being held without bond Wednesday after a juvenile was hit in the head by a cell phone during a scuffle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlos Correa Jr., 47, grabbed a person by the face Saturday and took their cell phone away while they were trying to call 911. He then threw the cell phone, hitting a 13-year-old in the head.
Correa is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, as well as two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and one count of obstructing or hindering persons making emergency calls.