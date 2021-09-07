A 64-year-old Walker County inmate died Saturday morning at the Walker County jail, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

According to Wilson:

Stephen Andrew Johnson of Rossville had been arrested the previous morning on a temporary protective order violation and was arrested.

About 5:19 a.m. the next day jail officers were alerted that Johnson was having difficulty breathing. The officers administered first aid and CPR, but Johnson died a short time later.

His body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.

