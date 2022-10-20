Man charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 20, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 43-year old Rome man was arrested on drug trafficking charges at his Old Airport Road residence on Wednesday.According to Floyd County Jail records:Jimmy Gregory Dennis Jr. was found with over an ounce of synthetic marijuana, packaged for resale, along with a misdemeanor amount of actual marijuana, glass smoking devices, and packaging materials.In addition to trafficking, Dennis is also charged with possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.As of Thursday morning, he remained in the Floyd County Jail with no bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Around Town: RADical idea grows in River District. Politics: Red, blue -- and Greene. Plus: silencing a whisper campaign. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories WALKS & TALKS Meet the cast of LTM's production of 'In the Heights' 37 min ago Caliche Jr. High and High School honor roll first quarter 37 min ago Bring your favorite animal to a pet fair in the park 37 min ago Hundreds of jobs are coming to Moses Lake after two companies nab $200 million to develop materials for electric vehicle batteries 37 min ago California is slipping into a chill, darker season. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day 41 min ago Volvo reports a sginificant increase in commercial vehicle sales 43 min ago Minnesota Vikings sign Benton Whitley, Minnechaug alum will be on active roster 48 min ago Miami nonprofit provides fun (and free) STEM programs for kids in underserved communities 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Latest Region Stories WALKS & TALKS Meet the cast of LTM's production of 'In the Heights' 37 min ago Caliche Jr. High and High School honor roll first quarter 37 min ago Bring your favorite animal to a pet fair in the park 37 min ago Hundreds of jobs are coming to Moses Lake after two companies nab $200 million to develop materials for electric vehicle batteries 37 min ago California is slipping into a chill, darker season. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day 41 min ago Volvo reports a sginificant increase in commercial vehicle sales 43 min ago Minnesota Vikings sign Benton Whitley, Minnechaug alum will be on active roster 48 min ago Miami nonprofit provides fun (and free) STEM programs for kids in underserved communities 46 min ago